Radinovich resigns position at Iron Range Resources & Rehabilitation

EVELETH, Minn.-After come controversy over how he was hired, effective Tuesday, April 30th, Joe Radinovich has resigned from his position as state program administrator for Iron Range Resources & Rehabilitation.

The IRRRB came under fire this month after Joe Radinovich, a former state legislator, was fast-tracked for a job at the Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation Board. The weekly Ely Timberjay newspaper first reported on Radinovich’s unusual hiring in which the $100,000-a-year job posting time was cut from the usual 21 days to 24 hours.

“It’s my intent to refocus the public’s attention on the important mission of the Iron Range Resources & Rehabilitation through my action today,” Radinovich said.

An amendment brought by Minnesota House Republicans to reform the hiring practices at the Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation Board failed to pass earlier this week with a vote of 60-70.

The amendment “required the IRRRB commissioner to ensure that all hiring for management positions at the IRRRB is done through a fair and open process where all qualified candidates are given full consideration and that job requirements cannot be altered to fit a particular candidate and that internal documents may not identify a particular candidate as the holder of the position prior to their official hiring,” according to a recent press release from the Minnesota House Republican Party.

Below is Joe Radinovich’s resignation letter.

Commissioner Phillips:

I’ve appreciated the opportunity over the past several weeks to apply my dedication to and passion for good public policy to my work for you at Iron Range Resources. However, today I write to notify you of my intent to resign from the agency.

The agency’s strength is its dedicated staff. Everyday, they come together from different backgrounds and different perspectives to apply their talent for the betterment of our region. Their work is what drives our success, and unfortunately the circumstances surrounding my hiring at the agency have taken the focus off of that work and placed it elsewhere. It’s my intent to refocus the public’s attention on the important mission of the IRRR through my action today.

I ask that my resignation be effective at the close of business on Tuesday, April 30th to ensure the continuity of my work through a brief transition period.