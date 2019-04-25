Sidewalks, Businesses Open During Superior Street Reconstruction

DULUTH, Minn. – The city of Duluth is reminding everybody to support downtown businesses during the reconstruction of East Superior Street.

While there’s a lot going on within the street, the sidewalks are wide open to all businesses and there are even paths to cross over to the other side of the street.

“It gets to be a little bit of a maze every once in a while when we’re doing the work. But you’ll be getting around and there will be plenty of people down here to help people get around if they need a little assistance,” said Duncan Schwensohn, senior engineer for the city of Duluth.

As for Thursday, crews were installing temporary water lines for businesses before they dig up the old water mains under the street.

For more on the project, check out SuperiorStreet.org.