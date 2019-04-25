Superior Celebrates National Scoop the Poop Day

Owners were treated to free poop bag handouts to encourage them to always pick up after their dogs to protect the environment.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Dog owners and their owners played at the Superior dog park today during national scoop the poop week.

“Anything that is left on the ground whether it is pet waste or litter, grass clippings from your yard is washing into our storm drains. It can go down into the ditches or into a storm drain and those go directly to the river and ultimately Lake Superior,” said Andrea Crouse, the water resources program coordinator for the city of Superior.

If you are desperate and don’t have a bag they encourage you to bury the dog’s poop to minimize its impact on the environment.

“Just last week I did and I had to run into a shop to grab one, there’s usually bags around or something or you can run back and get one,” said Kristina Manion, the owner of Charlie the cattle dog terrier who was playing at the park today.

The Superior dog park also has free bags at all times just in case an owner is in a bind.