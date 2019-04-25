“The Forever Sky” Released Today in Cloquet

Local Author Thomas Peacock will host a Book Launch Event Thursday, April 25 at 4:00 p.m. at Fond du Lac Tribal & Community College

CLOQUET, Minn. – Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College is proud to host a special book launch event with local author Dr. Thomas Peacock Thursday, April 25 starting at 4:00 p.m.

The event is free and open to public. It’s taking place in the amphitheater and commons on campus.

Dr. Peacock will present and sign copies of his new children’s book, “The Forever Sky.”

The Forever Sky is a story about two Ojibwe boys who miss their Nooko (grandmother).

The boys learn of the Ojibwe sky, grieving, and the afterlife.

Dr. Peacock is a member of the Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior (Anishinaabe Ojibwe) and currently resides in Duluth.

Several of his books including Ojibwe Waasa Inaabida and The Good Path were Minnesota Book Award winners.

Other books include The Tao of Nookomis and To Be Free, and Beginnings: The Homeward Journey of Donovan Manypenny.