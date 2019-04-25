‘Titanium Partners’ Purchases Temple Opera Building; Plans Revealed

DULUTH, Minn. – The historic Temple Opera Building next to the NorShor Theatre in downtown Duluth officially has a new owner — and changes are on the way.

That owner is Titanium Partners, which is also behind the new multi-million dollar high-rise apartment building planned just blocks away, as FOX 21’s Dan Hanger reports.

The revitalization of downtown Duluth is quickly unfolding with the overhaul of East Superior Street, Essentia Health and St. Luke’s are investing a combined billion-dollar-plus for a new Medical Arts District and Brian Forcier, president of Titanium Partners, is building a 15-story luxury apartment building on East Superior Street with commercial space on the first floor.

“In my 20-year commercial real estate career here in Duluth, I have not been part of a more vibrant time in what I have seen in Duluth in the last five years. I think is just amazing,” Forcier said.

Forcier isn’t stopping with the high rise.

He just purchased the Temple Opera Building in the Historic Arts & Theater District – also known as the HART District — on the 200 block of East Superior Street for $450,000.

“We’re going to get the lights back on, get the energy back up into the building, get good tenants into the area that want to be part of the community and what’s going on here in the HARD District,” Forcier said.

The top two floors will be office space by mostly using the current layout at a cost of $500 a month for a 500-square-foot space.

The first floor will be opened up for retail space with a focus on entertainment.

“Historic Arts and Theater District is very good at having lots of bars and restaurants and things like that, so we’d like to come up with a concept that maybe helps with the kids and families, and bring them down here as well,” Forcier explained.

The city of Duluth believes the sale between the Duluth Economic Development Authority and Titanium Partners is a win-win.

“Tremendously excited. We’ve been obviously working on this for a while now, and to have somebody who’s a known quality developer come to the table and be ready to continue to invest in our community — particularly obviously with all that’s going on — we’re really excited about it,” said Jason Hale, senior economic developer with the city, as he referenced the construction of Superior Street outside of the Temple Building.

“Don’t let Superior Street reconstruction scare you away. It’s done in November, and this area is really, really shine,” Forcier said.

Titanium Partners will invest $400,000 in upgrades inside the Temple Building, along with a clean-up of the exterior of the building.

It’ll be open for business by Aug. 1.

And as part of the purchase agreement, the skywalk system will expand to connect the NorShor Theatre through the Temple Building and eventually over 2nd Avenue East through the Fond-du-Luth Casino.