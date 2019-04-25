Tutor Shortage in Duluth

Tutors are need in Duluth but also in all of Minnesota

DULUTH, Minn.- More than thirty positions for Minnesota reading and math corps tutors are currently available in Duluth public schools for the next school year.

These tutors don’t have to be teachers they can be everyday people who hope to make an impact in a child’s life, and those that do it, are thrilled they can help out in anyway possible.

Lindsey Molstad, Program Manager at Northeastern Reading Program said that “this really helps people give a sense of purpose. They get the training that they might not have had in the past from other jobs, so they can really step into this position confidentially”.

Those who become tutors receive a stipend every two weeks totaling up to about six thousand dollars a year.