Warm Weather Brings People to the Lakewalk

The Lakewalk filled up Thursday with people enjoying truly warm weather.

DULUTH, Minn. – Thursday was one of the warmest days of spring so far, especially along the lake.

Temperatures at Sky Harbor Airport reached 66 degrees.

The Lakewalk filled up Thursday with people enjoying truly warm weather.

“It’s good for my soul I think it’s the best way for me to describe it, and when I close my eyes and I hear the water lapping up against the shore I feel like it’s waves coming in,” said Christianne Pease, a Twin Cities resident.

“We’re out here just enjoying the beautiful weather, I think Minnesota just doesn’t always get this beautiful weather so when it does the vibration of the citizens and what not just love to get outside and enjoy what Duluth has to offer,” said UMD student Tyler Grimm.

Fishing boats peppered the lake on Thursday and anglers are finally getting to trade ice huts with motorboats.