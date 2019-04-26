50 Percent of Engwall Has Been Sold

Longtime Engwall Florist and Gifts has a new owner

HERMANTOWN, Minn.- Longtime Engwall Florist and Gifts owner Rod Saline has announced that fifty percent of his business will be sold.

Saline who is starting his forty-sixth year at the Hermantown business said its time to slow down, but he will still own the flower portion of the business while the gift side is being sold to Duluthian Betty Eklund, the owner of Ecklund designs.

Saline said that “I think it means everything. Somebody that has lived here, somebody that knows the community, somebody that has been involved in the community”.

Since the late 1800’s, Engwall Florist has provided all sorts of flowers to the Northland area.