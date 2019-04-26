Community Activists Talk About their Concerns with Husky Energy Moving Forward

Some people are concerned with Husky's continued use of Hydrogen Fluoride

SUPERIOR, Wis.- Community activists are using the anniversary to remember what they’ve learned since the Husky fire.

Many of those present at Zion Lutheran Church in Superior are worried about the refinery’s continued use of Hydrogen Fluoride.

They think the refinery’s use of the chemical is careless.

“There are so many passionate people and so many people with both answers of how we can get out of his as well as very clear science background as to how detrimental these risks of living this way are,” activist Michele Narr-Obed.

Organizers are holding a march and rally at the Douglas County Courthouse at 4:30 p.m. Saturday Apr. 27.