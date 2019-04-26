Disabled American Veterans Hosts Annual Convention

At nearly 100 years old, the DAV says they have a simple purpose, to fulfill the promises of men and women who served before, and take care of veterans.

DULUTH, Minn. – Friday, the Disabled American Veterans conference took place at the downtown Duluth Holiday Inn.

The DAV assists nearly 20,000 disabled veterans in Minnesota.

At this year’s convention, a topic they’re focused on is removing the eight year limit on property tax exemptions for widows.

“So many of our widows have had to move into a something they can afford because they can’t afford where they’re at right now, and that’s just not fair. These widows have given up so much of their life to take care of these veterans and we need to fight for this,” said Stephen Whitehead department adjunant for the DAV in Minnesota.

Many of the people who work with the DAV are veterans themselves, and each national service officer is a vet.

So the organization is truly vets helping vets.

“We’ve actually been through the ring so to speak so we know exactly what to expect through the whole process with the claim so anytime they come to us we actually have been thought the process and make it known that it is not as scary as it sounds,” said Matthew Jahn, a national service officer assistant supervisor for the DAV.

It was truly a special group at the convention today.

Veterans from WWII through present day were in attendance.