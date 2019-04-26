Duluth Arts Walk Kicks Off Season

One local artist whose pieces fill Duluth Fine Pianos was in attendance to enjoy the evening.

DULUTH, Minn. – Twenty five different shops and restaurants participated in this year’s first downtown arts walk featuring musicians and artists alike.

“There are so many fabulously talented and diverse artists in Duluth and it’s really really wonderful that this collective has come together, formed and organized a way for people to experience that art,” Esther Piszczek, local artist.

If you missed it tonight you can catch the arts walk every last Friday of the month through August.

The event is put on by the Duluth Arts Collective.