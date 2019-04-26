Final Suspect Sentenced in Murder of UMD Student

DULUTH, Minn.-The final suspect in the 2017 murder of a UMD student was sentenced today.

Twenty-eight–year–old Xavier Haywood was sentenced to nearly 16 years in prison after being found guilty of aiding an offender in the murder of William Grahek.

Prosecutors say three men entered Grahek’s home looking to steal cash and drugs.

When the plan went wrong Grahek was shot twice and died.

Haywood is accused of planning the robbery and eventually helping others involved hide out in a Superior hotel after the crime.