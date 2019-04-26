First Look at CityView Flats Apartments

A look at how the apartments in downtown Duluth are coming along

DULUTH, Minn.- Today, we got a first look at how the CityView Flats apartments are coming along in downtown Duluth.

While the expected date to open still is October of 2019 for the building consisting of more than one hundred units, the builders have experience some set backs due to multiple issues including the weather.

Marshall Jackson, Managing Member CityView Flats, said that “I’m really pleased with all of the different contractors we’ve had here on the project. Obviously safety comes first when you have weather related setbacks that takes priority. They are trying right now to get caught up, back on schedule and we are still hopeful to finish in the fall of 2019”.

Rent for a stuiod will start around $1,100. One bedroom at $1,300, and a two bedroom unit at $1,800 a month. The CityView Flats apartment will be located at 333 North First Avenue West.