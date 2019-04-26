Gov. Tim Walz Sends Letter of Reprimand to IRRRB Commissioner

Radinovich Will Resign Effective April 30

(courtesy: Office of Gov. Tim Walz)

DULUTH, Minn. – The Star Tribune reports they obtained a letter of reprimand Thursday that Gov. Tim Walz sent to the commissioner of the IRRRB following controversy over the hiring of former state legislator Joe Radinovich.

According to the tribune, the letter to Mark Phillips reads in part, “I expect you to model openness, transparency, inclusivity, and servant leadership. In this situation, you fell far short of my expectations.”

The Iron Range Resources & Rehabiliation Board came under fire this month after Joe Radinovich, a former state legislator, was fast-tracked for a job working with the IRRRB. The weekly Ely Timberjay newspaper first reported on Radinovich’s unusual hiring in which the $100,000-a-year job posting time was cut from the usual 21 days to 24 hours.

Radinovich announced his resignation as the state program administrator yesterday writing that his resignation will be effective April 30 “to ensure the continuity of my work through a brief transition period.”