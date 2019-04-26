Human Remains Found in Boundary Waters

U.S. Forestry Service Officers are reporting that human remains have been found near a campsite where a missing man from New Mexico was last camped.

BOUNDARY WATERS-U.S. Forestry Service Officers are reporting that human remains have been found near a campsite where a missing man from New Mexico was last camped.

Police say that no foul play is suspected in the incident.

On Oct. 22, 2018, St. Louis County Sheriff’s Deputies received a call to check on a vehicle that was parked at the Sioux Hustler Trail and appeared suspicious. Deputies learned that U.S. Forestry Service officers and Minnesota DNR conservation officers were aware of the vehicle and had determined that Jordan Grider, 29, from Moriarty, New Mexico had decided to spend the winter camped in the forest.

Grider had alerted family members of his general whereabouts. U.S. Forestry Service Officers and DNR Conservation Officers attempted to locate Grider’s campsite but were unsuccessful.

On April 5, U.S. Forestry Service officers located a campsite approximately 1.5 miles from the entrance to the trail. A large amount of blood was located inside of the tent. St. Louis County Sheriff’s investigators, along with the St. Louis County Rescue Squad personnel, responded to the area.

Grider was not located, but evidence obtained from the campsite confirmed that the site was Grider’s. Snow was still extremely deep in the area making searching difficult. The search was called off until snow melted.

On April 25 the search resumed. Possible human remains were located, scattered across a large area in the vicinity of Grider’s campsite. Those remains have been sent to the medical examiner’s office to confirm if they are human remains and identify those remains.

Family members have been notified of the possibility of the remains belonging to Grider although positive identification will take some time.