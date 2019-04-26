Minnesota Viking C. J. Ham Receives An Honor of A Lifetime

DULUTH, Minn. – Minnesota Vikings player and Duluth native C. J. Ham received an honor of a lifetime today at Denfield High School.

With little prior knowledge, Ham was joined by his parents for the unveiling of a mural dedicated to his time with the Vikings and as a student of Denfeld High School.

Posted above the schools trophy display, the mural showcases a quote by Ham.

He hopes it will inspire students to continue to work hard.

“I just really hope they get out there give everything into everything they do. What ever they decide, whether its sports or getting a college degree, do it 100% and with your whole heart.”

Ham says he is grateful to his mom, wife, and the high school for giving him this honor.