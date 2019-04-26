Prep Baseball: Hilltoppers, Rails, Lumberjacks Pick Up Home Wins

Duluth Marshall, Proctor and Cloquet all were victorious at home.

DULUTH, Minn. – Mora scored three in the top of the first but Duluth Marshall scored five in the bottom half of the frame to take the lead and never look back, as the Hilltoppers got the 8-4 win.

Brett Benson got the win after going six innings while allowing just two runs. The Hilltoppers improve to 5-1 and will play Greenway on Monday.

In other high school baseball action, Proctor defeated Two Harbors 16-1 while Cloquet hung on to top Moose Lake 8-4.