Prep Softball: Bulldogs, Hawks Win Big

Carlton dominated Ely while Hermantown shut out Cloquet to pick up wins.

DULUTH, Minn. – The defending section 7A champs Carlton topped Ely 11-1 on Friday night to stay undefeated on the season.

The Bulldogs (5-0) will play at Proctor on Saturday morning.

In other softball action, Hermantown shut out Cloquet to get the 6-0 win.