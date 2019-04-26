Public Comment Period Open on Nemadji Trail Energy Center Proposal

Plan for The $700 Million Natural gas Plant was Announced Last Year

SUPERIOR, Wis. – The public comment period is now open in Wisconsin on the proposal to move ahead with the Nemadji Trail Energy Center.

The Nemadji Trail Energy Center is a natural gas–fired power plant that’s in the works in Superior. Minnesota Public Utilities Commission approved it in a 3–2 vote at the end of October, so the two organizations are moving forward with their building plans.

Last year Minnesota Power announced plans to build a $700 million natural gas plant in Superior.

Minnesota Power would be responsible for half of the $700 million bill for constructing the plant.

The costs would also be shared with Wisconsin based Dairyland Cooperative.