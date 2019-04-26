Saints Baseball Push Win Streak to 16 Straight

CSS scored 29 runs against Crown at Wade Stadium.

DULUTH, Minn. – The St. Scholastica baseball team kept their foot on the pedal as they swept Crown College at home Friday afternoon at Wade Stadium.

In game one, the Saints would score seven runs each in the eighth and ninth innings as they topped the Storm 18-3. Senior James Fuerniss led the team with four RBI.

And in game two, the score was much closer but CSS would hang on for the 11-9 win. Junior Eric Pearson homered for the Saints.