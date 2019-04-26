Superior Police Looking for Wade Bowl Park Vandals

SUPERIOR, Wis. – The Superior Police department is asking for the public’s help in finding those responsible for vandalism at Wade Bowl Park on Wednesday night.

Authorities says all four sides of the warming shack at the park are covered in graffiti.

Police also say it will possibly cost the city several hundred dollars to paint over and clean up the damage to the shack.

Anyone with information that could help the superior police department identify a suspect are urged to dial 911 or submit a tip to their voicemail hotline at 715-395-7468.