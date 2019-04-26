Volunteers Needed to Help Make Skyline Parkway Sparkle

Duluth Parks and The Duluth Experience Teaming up to Host Skyline Cleanup Sunday, April 28

DULUTH, Minn. – Earth Day celebrations and cleanup events continue into the weekend as Duluth Parks and The Duluth Experience team up to host the annual Skyline Parkway Spring Cleanup.

The cleanup is happening Sunday, April 28 from 2:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Volunteers are asked to meet at Lake Superior Brewing before being deployed to various locations along Skyline Parkway.

Last year, organizers say more than 70 volunteers came out to help remove over 1,300 pounds of litter, scrap metal, a mini-fridge and numerous tires that were found along the scenic route.

Whole Foods Coop and Lake Superior Brewing are also co-sponsoring the event this year, with an after party at Lake Superior Brewing with snack from Whole Foods Coop.

“The Skyline cleanup is a fantastic way to celebrate spring, make a positive impact on Skyline Parkway, and have a bunch of fun along the way,” said Dave Grandmaison, CEO and Co-Founder of The DuluthExperience. “We’ve been inspired at the volunteer turnout for these cleanups and we’re excited to getback out there in April.”

All necessary supplies will be provided by the City of Duluth.