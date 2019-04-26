Wings North Offers Off-Season Hunting

ACTIVE ADVENTURES: Wings North Pheasant Hunting & Clay Trapshooting

PINE CITY, Minn. — If the long winter has had you feeling cooped up, grab your over under shotgun and head on over to Wings North; where pheasant hunting is still underway, even though it’s the off-season. In this weeks Active Adventures, Fox 21’s Brittney Merlot learns how to pheasant hunt and also gets her shot at clay trap pigeon shooting.

For more information on what Wings North has to offer, CLICK HERE or call 320-629-4868.

UPCOMING EVENTS:

APRIL

27th – Jake Rehling Memorial Turkey Shoot

MAY

4th – Guide Trials

5th – Ducks Unlimited Sporting Clays Shoot

12th – BOW Trap Shooting/Sporting Clays

JUNE

19th – Freedom Fishing Fundraiser