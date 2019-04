Wolfpack Use Strong Second Half to Stay Unbeaten

The Duluth boys lacrosse team have yet to lose a game in the early going.

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth boys lacrosse team stayed undefeated on the season as they got the win over Minneapolis Washburn 11-4 Friday night at Public Schools Stadium.

The Wolfpack led 3-2 at the half, but then exploded in the second half to get the win and knock off the Warriors.