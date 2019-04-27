Get Around on Two Wheels at Duluth’s Bike Swap

Continental Ski & Bike has their 13th annual Bike Swap

DULUTH, Minn.- For those who prefer to get around on two wheels, Duluth’s bike swap may be worth checking out.

The 13th annual Continental Ski & Bike ‘Bike Swap’ started with more than 700 bikes for sale from the community. 600 hundred of them sold within the first few hours.

25% of sales go to United Way and Animal Allies of Duluth.

The shop owner says the event is a good way to get people to play outside and give back.

“Not everybody has the price of a new bicycle, and this event makes it really possible for them to get on a bike for an affordable price… A good, safe bike,” Continental Ski & Bike owner Bill Howard said.

The bike swap continues Sunday at Continental Ski & Bike from 9 a.m until 5 p.m.