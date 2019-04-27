Getting the SS Meteor in Ship Shape

Volunteers freshen up ship for new season.

SUPERIOR, Wis.- About 50 volunteers came together to cleanup the SS Meteor Whaleback Ship at Barker’s Island in Superior.

Washing, painting the hull, and renovating the bedrooms gets the ship ready for tours starting May 18th.

“It’s awesome to have this many people come out and work on this because it takes a great volunteer effort for this huge ship to keep it going,” said Phil Kerber, President of the Great Lakes Shipwreck Preservation Society.

“Keep it going and keeping it look nice and that people would want to tour on it.”

Starting June 1st, tours will start every half hour to better coincide with tours at the Fairlawn Mansion.