Hunters Baseball Shuts Out Tigers, Snaps Losing Skid

Matt Rukavina allowed just two hits in the complete game shutout.

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Denfeld baseball team dominated Princeton, getting the 12-0 win to snap its four game losing streak.

Matt Rukavina allowed just two hits in the five inning complete game, striking out six. Payton Budisalovich drove in three while both Joe Udd and Corey Graves drove in one each.

The Hunter (2-4) will host Superior on Monday.