Northland Service Member Returns Home with a Message

Roger Reinert returns home from 11 months active duty with the U.S. Navy.

DULUTH, Minn.- The Northland welcomed home one of their own.

Roger Reinert, a former Minnesota state senator and current navy officer returned from 11 months of combat in Afghanistan with a message for his civilian friends.

“Roger Reinert is a great friend, fellow runner, fellow service member and somebody who I’ve grown to love over many years of friendship,” Audra Flanagan said.

It was a memorable day for U.S. Navy Tenant Commander Roger Reinert and his loved ones.

Reinert is home from Central Asia where he’s been for the past 11 months facing combat and things that were difficult for him to talk about.

“It’s still a live combat zone. We lost troops while I was there, my base was under attack while I was there. I wore a weapon everywhere I went and body armor everywhere I went” Reinert said.

While it was a happy homecoming for those who’ve been missing him, it’s the beginning of a difficult journey for Reinert.

“He’s eaten the same food every day. He’s worn the same clothes every day. It’s not the freshest environment like we’re accustomed to in Minnesota. So no he’s coming home to green grass, plates and silverware, lots of choices and that can be very overwhelming,” Flanagan said.

Reinert is one of over 14 thousand American troops who have fought in Afghanistan over the past 17 years.

“It feels like old news, but it’s very real to Roger right now,” Flanagan said.

That’s something he doesn’t want people to forget, especially somewhere like the Northland.

“If you’re able to thank a veteran, also say ‘how can I support you? How can I better understand your experience and what can I do to help you during your transition?’ because that transition, for those of us who have been in harm’s way, lasts a lifetime,” Reinert said.