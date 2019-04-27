Protesters Environmental Rally on Anniversary of Husky Explosion

This after Husky announces rebuild of the Superior refinery, with the use of Hydrogen Fluoride.

SUPERIOR, Wis.- On Saturday, protestors rallied outside the Douglas County Courthouse in Superior, voicing their concerns about the Husky Energy Refinery Rebuild.

Recently, Husky announced they will continue using the controversial chemical Hydrogen fluoride after rebuilding the refinery which exploded a year ago.

Protestors said it’s time to do away with the chemical, and the refinery, as a whole.

“No HF, and even like shut down the refinery,” said Lucas Dietsche of Socialist Action. “We call for, y’know, 100% renewable, switch to a green energy.”

“They say that they’re a community business but they’ve never listened to the concerns of the community.”

Husky energy officials have said even more safety precautions will be in place when the refinery re–opens–including more methods to prevent the leaking of Hydrogen Fluoride.

The rebuild is expected to start this fall at a cost of about $400 million.