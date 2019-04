Spartans Softball Tops Eskomos For Third Straight Win

Chesie McLaughlin hit a solo home run in the fifth while Mady Stariha struck out seven.

ESKO, Minn. – Superior’s Chesie McLaughlin hit a solo home run in the fifth inning as Superior topped Esko 4-1.

Mady Stariha had another stellar outing, giving up one run on five hits while striking out seven.

Superior (6-1) will host Eau Claire North on Tuesday while Esko (4-4) will play at Moose Lake-Willow River on Tuesday.