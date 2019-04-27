Thomas Hits Walk-Off to Give Bulldogs Softball Split With Mustangs

Jordyn Thomas hit an RBI single in the bottom of the eighth to give UMD a series split.

DULUTH, Minn. – In their first games at Junction Avenue Field in 732 days, the UMD softball team split their doubleheader against Southwest Minnesota State, dropping the first game 3-1, while coming back to win the second game 3-2 in extras.

In the first game, Sam Pedersen allowed three runs on seven hits during the seven innings while striking out two.

In the second game, the Bulldogs were down 2-0 in the seventh but rallied to tie things up and send it to extras. In the bottom of the eighth with two outs, Jordyn Thomas singled to center to plate Lauren Oberle and get the win.

The Bulldogs (29-17) will wrap up the regular season at home on Sunday in a doubleheader against Sioux Falls.