Yellowjackets Baseball Sweeps Doubleheader Against Rams

Cory Albertson hit a grand slam in the first game to help seal the win.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – The Wisconsin-Superior baseball team used big afternoons at the plate to sweep North Central 8-6, 7-5 on Saturday.

In the first game, the Yellowjackets scored three in the first and one in the second to jump out to an early lead. In the fourth with bases loaded, Cory Albertson hit a grand slam to make it 8-1. The Rams rallied late but Auggie Anderson came in and pitched two-thirds of a scoreless inning to get the save and give UWS the win.

In the second game, it took longer for the Yellowjackets to get going, but the runs again came in groups. The Yellowjackets scored four in the fourth and three in the sixth to hold on for the win. Nick Fredrikson was 1-for-3 with two RBI.

UWS (13-17) will play a doubleheader at Minnesota Morris next Saturday.