Bren’s Walkoff Home Run Gives Bulldogs Sweep of Cougars on Senior Night

UMD set the single-season program record for NSIC wins with 22 after sweeping Sioux Falls on Sunday.

DULUTH, Minn. – In UMD’s final games of the regular season, the Bulldogs set the single-season program record for NSIC wins as they got the 8-6 and 10-5 wins to sweep Sioux Falls. The Bulldogs finished with 22 NSIC wins.

In the first game, the Bulldogs trailed 6-4 in the bottom of the seventh. Taylor Koehnen drove in a run with two outs to make it a one-run game. The next batter was Jessica Bren, who hit a three-run home run to center field to give UMD the walk-off. Bren nearly homered earlier in the game when the ball bounced off the top of the fence.

In the second game, the Bulldogs jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the first inning and never looked back.

The Bulldogs honored their two seniors before the doubleheader, outfielder Sammi Sadler and infielder Kalynn Tilton. Sadler went 3-for-8 on the day with two runs scored while Tilton went 4-for-8 on the day with 3 RBI and a home run in the second game.

UMD is the No. 3 seed and will face No. 6 seed Concordia-St. Paul on Thursday at noon in the NSIC Tournament.