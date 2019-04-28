Bulldogs Lacrosse Wins Conference Championship

UMD earned the No. 1 seed in the MCLA national championship.

CROWN POINT, Ind. – The UMD lacrosse team defeated rival St. Thomas 8–5 Sunday afternoon to win the 2019 Upper Midwest Lacrosse Conference Championship.

The Bulldogs went into the tournament as the top seed and earned a first round bye. They defeated North Dakota State 16–10 in Saturday’s semifinals to advance to Sunday’s championship.

The win gives the Bulldogs, who have been the top ranked team the entire regular season, an automatic bid to the MCLA national championship, which will be in Salt Lake City may 6-11.

The Bulldogs are the No. 1 overall seed and will play No. 16 seed Bridgewater State next Monday morning.