Northern Star: Aaron Weber

For this week's segment, we feature the captain on the St. Scholastica baseball team who's just grateful to be playing at the next level.

DULUTH, Minn. – St. Scholastica baseball junior outfielder Aaron Weber is having a monster season, leading the Saints with a .400 batting average and has been a consistent glove in right field.

“On the field he’s been our most consistent offensive player. We moved him to the outfield last year as well, and he’s adapted really well out there and has become a very good defensive outfielder. So all–around, from the offensive side to the defensive side to the leadership side, Aaron Weber makes us better every single day,” head coach Corey Kemp said.

His work on and off the field led him to being named as captain alongside co-captain Joey Zwak.

“It was an honor. Coming in as a freshman, I didn’t really think I was at the caliber of level that a lot of these guys were at. So I put a lot of work in and it felt good that that work paid off both on the field and off the field,” Weber said.

But Weber’s journey to St. Scholastica wasn’t always the plan, and the Sauk Rapids native was originally going to a different college.

“I reached out to him after my senior year, I was already going to UMD, not to play sports, and I asked him if I could try on the team and he gave me a spot,” Weber said.

“We heard that he had an interest in coming to St. Scholastica. So I went to watch him play at the state tournament his senior year of high school and absolutely fell in love with him and how he plays the game,” Kemp said of Weber.

“Looking back, CK easily could have told me that I didn’t have a spot on this so I’m really happy that he gave me the opportunity and I’m going to try to make the most of it while I’m here,” Weber added.

Weber and the Saints are a perfect 12–0 in conference play and are looking to avenge the heartbreak of last year’s UMAC championship game.

“That was one of the worst day’s I’ve had up here in college and probably the same for a lot of these guys, too. It really woke us up this year in realizing that we can’t just walk through anymore. We have to come every day and work hard,” Weber said.

With sights set on the postseason and trying to flip the script this year, Weber is just thankful for his shot at the next level.

“I wasn’t recruited here, I didn’t think I’d ever play a college sport, nonetheless baseball. So it’s pretty special to be playing here and have my family come up and watch me and stuff like that, it’s pretty awesome,” Weber said.