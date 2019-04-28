Performing Arts Students Honored By Bluebird Foundation

Foundation holds 2019 Grant Ceremony.

PROCTOR, Minn.- High School students who excelled in the performing arts were recognized in Proctor, and given some support for their futures.

The Bluebird Foundation presented 11 area High School students with awards, and grants as high as $750.

Students entered in categories like music, dance, theater, and entrepreneurship.

“I think the arts and everything don’t really get highlighted at a lot of schools,” said Entrepreneur Award winner, Karlyn Nessa. “I think it’s very sports oriented at different schools.”

“So just being like awarded and recognized for opportunities like these is just really awesome.”

According to the Bluebird Foundation, they’ve awarded nearly $40,000 to area High Schoolers in the performing arts.