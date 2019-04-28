Superior YMCA Helps Make Healthy Kids for a Healthy Summer

Healthy Kids Day event held.

SUPERIOR, Wis.- With summer just a few months away, the Superior YMCA helped kids get a healthy head start.

They hosted Healthy Kids Day on Sunday.

Families could come and enjoy free swimming, bouncy houses, healthy snacks, and more to prepare for a fit summer.

“To encourage families and kids to come out and be healthy and create healthy habits for summertime,” said Kayla Anderson, Marketing Coordinator for the Y. “So they’re not stuck doing their games, they’re not stuck inside all day.”

“That they can create those habits and have those healthy tips to have a fun and healthy summer.”

If you want your kids to work out with you at the Y, those aged 10-12 must be with a parent or guardian, and complete a fitness center orientation.