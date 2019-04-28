Wildwoods Wildlife Rehabilitation Center Hosts Annual Spring Soiree

The biggest Wildwoods fundraiser of the year.

DULUTH, Minn.- Wildwoods Wildlife Rehabilitation Center held its annual Spring Soiree and biggest fundraiser of the year at Clyde Iron Works Sunday.

Those attending could bid in silent auctions or just donate money to the rehab center. It helps orphaned and injured animals.

Volunteers shared some of their biggest success stories from the past year and loved getting to tell their favorite parts about working with animals.

“Working there just gives you the opportunity to see just how special these animals are and how to live in this kind of community and environment where we have wild neighbors,” animal care coordinator Tara Smith said.

Wildwoods takes in almost two thousand animals a year, nursing them to health before releasing them back into the wild.