62nd Annual Duluth Lions Pancake Day Quickly Approaching

DULUTH, Minn. – Tickets are currently on sale for the 62nd Duluth Lions Pancake Day fundraiser.

The annual event is happening Thursday, May 2 from 6:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. inside Pioneer Hall at the DECC.

2019 Pancake Day Chair Pat Swenson said the Duluth Lions hope to serve 12,000 people and raise $ 70,000.00 this year to allow the organization to continue to serve the Duluth community.

Presale tickets are available for $7.00, or for $8.00 at the door the day of the event.

Tickets include all the pancakes you can eat along with sausage, orange juice or milk, and coffee.

Children four and under accompanied by parents are free.

Tickets can be purchased from any Duluth Lions Club member wearing his or her “Ask me About May 2nd” button or at the Holiday Center (2nd floor) table Monday, April 22 through Wednesday, May 1 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Tickets are also available at:

Mainstream Fashions for Men, 206 West Superior Street

Snyder’s Super Stop, Holiday Center (2nd floor)

Mr. D’s Bar and Grill, 5622 Grand Avenue

Lighthouse Center for Vision Loss, 4504 West Superior Street

Theobald Family Eye Care, 3308 West Arrowhead Road

Harbor Pointe Credit Union, 11 West 2nd Street, Duluth

All State Farm Insurance offices in Duluth

Valentini’s Restaurant – 1400 London Road

Ecumen Lakeshore, 4002 London Road

All Holiday Station Stores

Written Diabetes Risk Assessments will be administered by the Duluth Diabetes Center and the Lake Superior Chapter of the American Diabetes Association.

Free Vision Screening for all ages will be available throughout the day.

There will also be collection boxes for used eyeglasses, hearing aides and hearing aide batteries.

The Annual Pancake Day is the major fundraising event for the Duluth Lions Club.

Last year over $63,000.00 was returned to the community to help fund priority programs for youth and people who are sight and hearing impaired or have diabetes. The Duluth Lions Club provides exams, eyeglasses and hearing aids for those who cannot afford them.