Body of Missing Superior Man Found

SUPERIOR, Wis.-The body of a missing Superior man was recovered from the Middle River Sunday afternoon about a mile south from the mouth at Lake Superior.

Anthony Puckett, Sr. was last seen Saturday April 20 at a residence near Highway 13 and the Middle River. He was reported as a missing person to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office late Monday April 22.

An extensive ground, air and water search ensued over the next several days. Puckett’s body was located at approximately 4:15 p.m. April 28 by members of the Lakeside VFD who were kayaking on the river searching the banks after water levels had receded. The location was about two miles downstream from the area he was last seen.

The incident remains under investigation by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and the Douglas County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Agencies participating in the search include the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Rescue Squad, Wisconsin DNR, and volunteers from the town of Lakeside, Maple, Poplar, Lake Nebagamon, and other towns’ volunteer fire departments.