Carlton Schools Making Some Budget Reductions

CARLTON, Minn. – Carlton schools is undergoing some budget reductions due to possible declining enrollment and the uncertainty of state funding.

More than 25 third grade students are projected to be enrolled for the 2019–2020 school year at South Terrace Elementary.

The third graders will now exist under one class instead two to reduce costs.

The district also says they will reduce expenditures in other areas as well to ensure the least amount of impact on students.

“Yes we are facing some financial challenges we will continue to do the best we can and help students achieve their academic goals,” said Superintendent Gwen Carman.

The superintendent says the board will continue weighing their options, including the possible collaboration with neighboring school districts.