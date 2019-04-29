Dementia Friendly Duluth Launches Partnership with Public Library

Dementia Friendly Duluth wants to help the community learn more about Dementia.

DULUTH, Minn.- A local nonprofit is working to educate people about what it’s like to live with dementia.

Dementia Friendly Duluth is partnering with the Duluth Public Library to offer events on the topic.

Monday night at the Mount Royal Branch, a documentary was shown called ‘Alive Inside.’ The film teaches how music can help people living with the disease as well as other ways to help.

“For instance, if you were to see somebody in the grocery store who was looking confused or who was unable to figure out their money, we want to be able to recognize and just offer a helping hand where we are able to,” DFD collaborative coordinator Georgia Lane said.

Dementia is now the 7th leading cause of death. It affects one in 10 people over the age of 65.

