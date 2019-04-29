Duluth Native Jesse Walters Wins Upper Midwest Golden Gloves

The 18-year-old captured the title this past weekend.

DULUTH, Minn. – The Upper Midwest Golden Gloves Tournament was held in Walker, MN where a local boxer took the crown.

Duluth native Jesse Walters defeated fellow Duluthian Isayah Smith in the finals this past Saturday at the Northern Lights Sasino. It was Walters’s first time at the tournament and it was his final amateur fight as he plans to turn pro later this year.

“We’re taking it easy for a bit. We’re going to graduate and then slowly ease into the pros because I’m young. I’m 18 and I’ve got a lot of time to work into the pros,” Walters said.

Walters is the third straight Golden gloves champion to come from the Jungle Boy Boxing Gym, headed by his uncle Zach Walters.