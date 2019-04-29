Evers to Sign First Bill as Wisconsin Governor

The Public Bill Signing is Scheduled for Tuesday

MADISON, Wis. (AP) – Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers is scheduled to sign a bill into law for the first time, enacting a proposal barring the term “mental retardation” from state agency rules and regulations.

Even though the bill passed with unanimous bipartisan support, the Democratic Evers and Republicans who control the Legislature still bickered over the issue.

That’s because Evers signed an executive order prior to the bill’s passing that attempts to have the same effect, undercutting the Republican-sponsored measure.

The public bill signing was scheduled for Tuesday in the rotunda of the state Capitol.

Evers and Republicans have agreed on little so far. Evers vetoed a tax cut bill and the Legislature has only passed three other measures that await action by the governor.