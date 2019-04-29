Former Fire Chief Hearing Rescheduled for Next Month

DULUTH, Minn. – Former Duluth Fire Chief Dennis Edwards’ request for an omnibus hearing waiver was granted in court today and his new omnibus hearing has been rescheduled for next month.

Edwards has been charged with two counts of driving while impaired in the third degree.

According to a criminal complaint filed in St. Louis County Court, Edwards was pulled over on March 30 at approximately 11:40 p.m. after a St. Louis County deputy observed an SUV heading northbound on Rice Lake Road attempting to pass a vehicle in a no-passing zone.

Edwards had a blood-alcohol content almost three times the legal limit at .22 when pulled over.

Since his arrest, Edwards has resigned as fire chief but will stay with the department in a demoted position of assistant fire chief.

Interim Chief Shawn Krizaj will continue in that role for now.

Edwards will appear in court again on May 29 for a new omnibus hearing.