Juvenile Male Arrested in Connection to Lincoln Park Shooting Incident

Police Continue to Investigate the Incident

DULUTH, Minn. – A juvenile male has been arrested in connection to the April 23 shooting incident that occurred at the 2100 block of West 3rd Street.

Authorities say the 16-year-old male was arrested in the area of 27th Avenue West and Michigan Street on Sunday around 7:35 p.m.

The male is waiting to be formally charged on robbery and felony assault charges.

According to authorities, officers were dispatched to a local hospital just after 10:30 p.m. last Tuesday where a female patient said she had been shot leaving a residence in Lincoln Park.

Officers were unable to determine if the non-life threatening injuries the female sustained were from gunfire.

Officers received information of a possible location where the female allegedly sustained her injuries and executed a search warrant at the location.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.