Mayor Paine to Deliver State of the City Address Tonight

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Superior Mayor Jim Paine will give his State of the City address tonight.

It’s happening at the UWS Yellow Jacket Union at 6:00 p.m.

Mayor Paine says he has spent the last few weeks meeting with city councilors and department heads in order to make priorities this year a collaborative.

This will be Mayor Paine’s second State of the City address.