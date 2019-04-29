Minnesota DNR Bans Burning of Brush and Yard Waste for Over 40 Counties

Anyone who burns debris will be held financially responsible if the fire escapes and damages other property.

CARLTON, Minn. – It may have been a damp day today, but as warm and dry temperatures start to spread across Minnesota the Department of Natural Resources is expanding a burn restriction for multiple counties around the Northland.

The burn restriction now bans the burning of brush and yard waste for more than 40 Minnesota counties.

The restriction prevents burning permits from being issued for the listed counties until the restriction is lifted.

The DNR tells us there was a higher risk for fire due to strong winds, last week.

Wet weather can help minimize a fire threat, but conditions are still dry enough out to make wildfires a big risk.

“Our spring has been pretty good that it has been a wet spring and the freezing and thawing has be long and drawn out and not a quick rapid thaw where everything runs of and dries out. So this will definitely help,” said DNR Wildlife Assistant Manager Martha Minchak.

Over the last ten years, implementing burn restrictions has helped reduce wildfires by more than thirty percent in Minnesota.

Click here for a full list of restricted counties.

For information on how to dispose of brush and yard waste click here.