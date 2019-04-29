Coffee Conversation: Need for Tutors Rises in Duluth Public Schools

29 Tutors are Needed for Reading, Five Turors are Needed for Math

DULUTH, Minn. – Tutors are in high demand inside Duluth Public Schools.

Duluth schools are currently looking for 29 literacy tutors and five math tutors for the 2019-2020 school year according to Minnesota Reading Corps and Minnesota Math Corps.

Minnesota is reported to have one of the largest achievement gaps in the nation, heightening the need for literacy and math tutors in schools throughout the state.

Duluth schools that have been awarded tutor positions are:

· Congdon Park Elementary (K3)

· Homecroft Elementary (K3)

· Lakewood Elementary (K3)

· Laura MacArthur Elementary (K3/Math)

· Laura MacArthur PreK (PreK)

· Lowell Early Childhood Center (PreK)

· Lowell Elementary (K3)

· Myers-Wilkins Elementary (K3/Math)

· Myers-Wilkens PreK (PreK)

· Piedmont PreK (PreK)

· Stowe Elementary (K3/Math)

· Stowe PreK (PreK)

Minnesota Reading Corps and Minnesota Math Corps are seeking 1,700 tutors for the 2019-2020 school year by asking residents to “Help Minnesota Be More. Give Your Time As A Tutor.”

Both full and part-time tutors are being recruited to begin a year of paid service this fall.

By joining Reading Corps or Math Corps, individuals will be helping more than 35,000 students statewide.

Minnesota Reading Corps and Minnesota Math Corps are statewide initiatives to help every Minnesota student become a successful reader by the end of third grade, and proficient in math by the end of eighth grade.

Tutors are being sought for three different levels of commitment: 35, 25 or 18 hours a week.

Tutors receive a stipend every two weeks, and can earn up to an additional $4,200 for student loans or tuition, which can be gifted to a family member if the tutor is 55 or older.

Many tutors also qualify for additional benefits like free health insurance and child care assistance.

If you’re interested in becoming a tutor, you’re encouraged to apply now at readingandmath.net or by calling 866-859-2825.

Tutors will begin in August 2019, and spend the next school year making the commitment to “Help Minnesota Be More.”