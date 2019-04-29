One Person Injured in Virginia Shooting

One person has non-life threatening injuries after a shooting last night on the 100 block of 10th Street South in Virginia.

At about 5 p.m., police responded to the scene after three gun shots were heard. Witnesses observed a newer white extended cab Dodge truck speeding away from the location.

The truck ran a red light on Highway 53 and Second Avenue South and proceeded southbound on Highway 53.

A male was later reported at the emergency room in Virginia with a gunshot wound to the leg.

Virginia police are continuing to investigate the incident.